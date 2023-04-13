Comparing Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) & Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ)

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) and Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Akumin and Enzo Biochem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Akumin alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akumin -20.91% -53.08% -5.41% Enzo Biochem -43.44% -67.73% -36.44%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Akumin and Enzo Biochem’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akumin $749.63 million 0.07 -$156.76 million ($1.75) -0.33 Enzo Biochem $107.07 million 1.18 -$18.26 million ($0.72) -3.53

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Enzo Biochem has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Akumin. Enzo Biochem is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akumin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

25.8% of Akumin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of Enzo Biochem shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of Akumin shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of Enzo Biochem shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Akumin and Enzo Biochem, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akumin 1 0 0 0 1.00 Enzo Biochem 0 0 0 0 N/A

Akumin presently has a consensus target price of $0.50, suggesting a potential downside of 13.79%. Given Akumin’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Akumin is more favorable than Enzo Biochem.

Volatility & Risk

Akumin has a beta of -0.48, meaning that its share price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enzo Biochem has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Akumin beats Enzo Biochem on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akumin

(Get Rating)

Akumin, Inc. engages in the provision of fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services and solutions. It operates under the Radiology and Oncology segments. The Oncology segment includes delivering ionizing radiation to treat malignant and benign disease processes under the direction of a radiation oncologist. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

About Enzo Biochem

(Get Rating)

Enzo Biochem, Inc. is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics. The Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets products to research and pharmaceutical customers. The Clinical Services segment provides diagnostic services to the health care community. The Therapeutics segment conducts research and development activities for therapeutic drug candidates. The company was founded by Elazar Rabbani, Barry W. Weiner and Shahram K. Rabbani in 1976 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.