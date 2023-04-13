Analyzing TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) & Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT)

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) and Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares TransCode Therapeutics and Lixte Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get TransCode Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransCode Therapeutics N/A -171.73% -133.55% Lixte Biotechnology N/A -295.66% -102.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for TransCode Therapeutics and Lixte Biotechnology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransCode Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lixte Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

TransCode Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,449.99%. Given TransCode Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TransCode Therapeutics is more favorable than Lixte Biotechnology.

TransCode Therapeutics has a beta of -0.31, indicating that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lixte Biotechnology has a beta of -0.3, indicating that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TransCode Therapeutics and Lixte Biotechnology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransCode Therapeutics N/A N/A -$17.57 million ($1.35) -0.29 Lixte Biotechnology N/A N/A -$6.31 million ($0.46) -1.50

Lixte Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TransCode Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.9% of TransCode Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of Lixte Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of TransCode Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.2% of Lixte Biotechnology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About TransCode Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying metastatic disease. Its lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is a preclinical stage product for the treatment of metastatic cancer. The company's products in preclinical programs include TTX-siPDL1, an siRNA-based modulator of programmed death-ligand 1; TTX-siLIN28B, an siRNA-based inhibitor of RNA-binding protein LIN28B. Its cancer agnostic programs comprise TTX-RIGA, an RNA-based agonist of the RIG-I-driven immune response in the tumor microenvironment; TTX-CRISPR, a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapy platform for the repair or elimination of cancer-causing genes inside tumor cells; and TTX-mRNA, an mRNA-based platform for the development of cancer vaccines meant to activate cytotoxic immune responses against tumor cells. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Lixte Biotechnology

(Get Rating)

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in the business of utilizing biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets associated with serious common diseases and then designing novel compounds to attack those targets. The company was founded by John S. Kovach and Robert B. Royds on August 9, 2005 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for TransCode Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransCode Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.