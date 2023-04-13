Financial Survey: Prenetics Global (PRE) vs. The Competition

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Rating) is one of 719 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Prenetics Global to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Prenetics Global pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 344.8%. Prenetics Global pays out -52.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies pay a dividend yield of 12.1% and pay out -437.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get Prenetics Global alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Prenetics Global and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prenetics Global 0 0 2 0 3.00 Prenetics Global Competitors 115 592 883 15 2.50

Profitability

Prenetics Global presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 762.07%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 68.71%. Given Prenetics Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Prenetics Global is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares Prenetics Global and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prenetics Global -69.07% -0.09% -0.05% Prenetics Global Competitors -48.76% -66.88% -1.61%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.0% of Prenetics Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Prenetics Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Prenetics Global has a beta of -0.6, suggesting that its share price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prenetics Global’s peers have a beta of 0.05, suggesting that their average share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Prenetics Global and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Prenetics Global $275.76 million -$190.45 million -0.15 Prenetics Global Competitors $1.17 billion -$5.72 million -6.31

Prenetics Global’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Prenetics Global. Prenetics Global is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Prenetics Global peers beat Prenetics Global on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Prenetics Global

(Get Rating)

Prenetics Global Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring system that allows users to take COVID-19 tests at point-of-care or at home utilizing the nucleic acid amplification test. The company's products also comprise ColoClear, a non-invasive FIT-DNA colorectal cancer screening test; Circle SnapShot, an off-the-shelf at-home blood test; Circle Medical, a diagnostic testing product; and Circle One and F1x/Fem. Prenetics Global Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Prenetics Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prenetics Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.