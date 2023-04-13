Head-To-Head Contrast: Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) and ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET)

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Rating) and ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Rumble and ZW Data Action Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rumble N/A -3.99% -1.85% ZW Data Action Technologies -18.78% -32.58% -22.36%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rumble and ZW Data Action Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rumble $39.38 million 87.86 -$11.40 million N/A N/A ZW Data Action Technologies $47.33 million 0.24 -$2.75 million ($0.90) -1.76

Risk & Volatility

ZW Data Action Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Rumble.

Rumble has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZW Data Action Technologies has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rumble and ZW Data Action Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rumble 0 1 1 0 2.50 ZW Data Action Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rumble presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 66.85%. Given Rumble’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Rumble is more favorable than ZW Data Action Technologies.

Summary

Rumble beats ZW Data Action Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rumble

Rumble Inc. operates video sharing platforms. The company operates rumble.com, a platform that enables video creators to host, livestream, manage, distribute, and create OTT feeds, as well as monetize their content. It also operates locals.com, a subscription-based video sharing platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Longboat Key, Florida.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in providing advertising, precision marketing, online to offline sales channel expansion and the related data services to small and medium enterprises. Its services include precision marketing, data analysis, member point’s management and other value-added services. The firm operates through the following segments: Internet Advertising and Data Services, Ecommerce O2O Advertising and Marketing Services, Blockchain Technology, and Corporate. The company was founded by Han Dong Cheng and Zhi Ge Zhang in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

