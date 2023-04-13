Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Cut to $120.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Bank of America from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on COF. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens lowered Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.34.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 2.8 %

COF stock opened at $95.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.79. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $86.84 and a fifty-two week high of $144.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 281.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 222,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,374,000 after acquiring an additional 164,009 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 74.2% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 30.2% during the first quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 55,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 12,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 19.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

