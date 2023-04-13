Brokerages Set e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Target Price at $72.42

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.42.

ELF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 69,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $5,051,376.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,796,281.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $43,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,233,657.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 69,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $5,051,376.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,796,281.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,195 shares of company stock valued at $18,446,749. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 1.7 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 298.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $85.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.72, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.51. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $86.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.80.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.21. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.82 million. As a group, analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.