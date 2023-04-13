Brokerages Set Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Target Price at GBX 1,047.50

Shares of Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,047.50 ($12.97).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNN. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.15) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Pennon Group to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 975 ($12.07) price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Pennon Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Pennon Group stock opened at GBX 889.50 ($11.02) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4,941.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.30. Pennon Group has a 12-month low of GBX 735 ($9.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,124 ($13.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.07, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 871.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 882.09.

Pennon Group Cuts Dividend

Pennon Group Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a GBX 12.96 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. Pennon Group’s payout ratio is currently 22,222.22%.

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

