Brokerages Set agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Target Price at $29.38

Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.38.

AGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of agilon health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of agilon health from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

agilon health Price Performance

Shares of AGL opened at $27.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.91. agilon health has a twelve month low of $14.82 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On agilon health

In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 20,723 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $409,900.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,625 shares in the company, valued at $506,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 20,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $409,900.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $226,955.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,145.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,862 shares of company stock worth $1,609,493. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in agilon health by 20.5% during the third quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 163,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 27,876 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in agilon health in the 3rd quarter worth $803,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of agilon health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of agilon health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $780,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in agilon health by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 871,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,404,000 after buying an additional 59,901 shares during the last quarter.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

