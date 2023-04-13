Analysts Set Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) PT at GBX 1,047.50

Shares of Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,047.50 ($12.97).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.15) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Pennon Group to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 975 ($12.07) target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of PNN opened at GBX 889.50 ($11.02) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.07, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 871.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 882.09. Pennon Group has a 1-year low of GBX 735 ($9.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,124 ($13.92). The stock has a market cap of £2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,941.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.30.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a dividend of GBX 12.96 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22,222.22%.

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

