Analysts Set Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) PT at GBX 1,047.50

Shares of Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,047.50 ($12.97).
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.15) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Pennon Group to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 975 ($12.07) target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 13th.
Pennon Group Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of PNN opened at GBX 889.50 ($11.02) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.07, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 871.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 882.09. Pennon Group has a 1-year low of GBX 735 ($9.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,124 ($13.92). The stock has a market cap of £2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,941.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.30.
Pennon Group Cuts Dividend
Pennon Group Company Profile
Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.
