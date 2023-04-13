Analysts Set agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) PT at $29.38

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.38.

Several research firms have issued reports on AGL. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of agilon health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of agilon health from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 28,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $667,330.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,625 shares in the company, valued at $598,856.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $107,488.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,685.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 28,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $667,330.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,625 shares in the company, valued at $598,856.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,493 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On agilon health

agilon health Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in agilon health by 20.5% during the third quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 163,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 27,876 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in agilon health during the 3rd quarter worth about $803,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in agilon health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $780,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of agilon health by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 871,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,404,000 after purchasing an additional 59,901 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE AGL opened at $27.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.91. agilon health has a 52-week low of $14.82 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.65 and a beta of 1.13.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

Featured Articles

