Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Receives $56.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.47.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Rapid7 from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Rapid7 from $37.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Rapid7 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Institutional Trading of Rapid7

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Rapid7 by 267.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Rapid7 by 341.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Rapid7 by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 96.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Price Performance

Shares of RPD stock opened at $46.66 on Monday. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $118.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $184.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.33 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.