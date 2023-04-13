Brokerages Set Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Target Price at $36.00

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENR. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Energizer from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energizer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Energizer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer Stock Performance

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $31.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.84. Energizer has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $37.89.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). Energizer had a positive return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $765.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is -35.19%.

Institutional Trading of Energizer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Energizer by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 93,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 86,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Energizer by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Energizer by 1.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.