Analysts Set TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) PT at $17.33

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.33.
Separately, HSBC lowered TuSimple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TuSimple
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 18.7% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,099,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,027 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TuSimple by 14.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,735,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,539 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TuSimple by 14.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,684,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,296 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in TuSimple by 10.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,985,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,488,000 after acquiring an additional 544,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in TuSimple by 62.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,143,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,044 shares during the period. 38.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About TuSimple
TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.
