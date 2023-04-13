Analysts Set Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Target Price at $36.00

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Energizer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Energizer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on Energizer from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Energizer from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Energizer from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Energizer Stock Down 1.9 %

ENR stock opened at $31.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day moving average of $32.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.01. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). Energizer had a positive return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $765.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Energizer’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently -35.19%.

Institutional Trading of Energizer

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the third quarter valued at about $95,137,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 103.1% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,552,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,017,000 after purchasing an additional 788,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at $22,902,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Energizer by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,147,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,845,000 after purchasing an additional 430,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Energizer by 220.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 522,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,132,000 after purchasing an additional 359,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

Further Reading

