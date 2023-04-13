Analysts Set e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Price Target at $72.42

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.42.

ELF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 600 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $43,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at $8,233,657.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $43,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,233,657.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $3,184,366.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,994,425.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,195 shares of company stock valued at $18,446,749 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 1.7 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELF stock opened at $85.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 100.72, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.51. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $86.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.80.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.82 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 9.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

See Also

