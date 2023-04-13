TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Receives $17.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSP. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the third quarter worth about $30,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TuSimple by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 14,285 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in TuSimple in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in TuSimple by 1,183.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

TSP opened at $1.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $285.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.80. TuSimple has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $11.67.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

