Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Raised to $314.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Barclays from $283.00 to $314.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.45.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $290.10 on Tuesday. Stryker has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $294.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $272.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $111,152.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $111,152.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,303 shares of company stock worth $95,218,362 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 5.0% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth $184,000. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in Stryker by 4.3% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 59,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,119,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 26.9% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

