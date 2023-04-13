West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stephens

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $400.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their prior price target of $330.00. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.49% from the stock’s previous close.

WST has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.00.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:WST opened at $358.77 on Tuesday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a twelve month low of $206.19 and a twelve month high of $390.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $318.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $708.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.16 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.57, for a total value of $483,855.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,697.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.57, for a total value of $483,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,697.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total transaction of $14,183,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,627,006.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of West Pharmaceutical Services

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,925,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,196,501,000 after acquiring an additional 92,870 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,090,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,990,938,000 after acquiring an additional 34,875 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 40.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,742,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $428,787,000 after acquiring an additional 502,186 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,719,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $404,796,000 after acquiring an additional 12,228 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $353,983,000 after purchasing an additional 36,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.