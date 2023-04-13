Centene (NYSE:CNC) PT Lowered to $90.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.22.

Centene Stock Down 0.3 %

Centene stock opened at $67.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Centene has a 52-week low of $61.71 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.95. The firm has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.56.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.37 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Centene will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Centene announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Centene

In related news, CEO Sarah London purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.89 per share, for a total transaction of $215,670.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 310,955 shares in the company, valued at $22,354,554.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sarah London purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 46,750 shares of company stock worth $3,091,605. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 84,741.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 225,114,221 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $713,235,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Centene by 1,837.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,056,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,790 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 130.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,300,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 864.1% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,017,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Further Reading

