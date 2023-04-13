Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) PT Raised to $39.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Truist Financial from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 52.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on MRO. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $25.62 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.05.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth $571,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 56,773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,014,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,317,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,200,230,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $1,115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

