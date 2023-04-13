Humana (NYSE:HUM) PT Raised to $637.00 at Morgan Stanley

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $620.00 to $637.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $575.00 to $652.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.12.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $532.05 on Tuesday. Humana has a 52-week low of $410.87 and a 52-week high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $499.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $509.97.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Humana will post 28.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 1,257.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

