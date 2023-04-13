Credit Suisse Group Lowers Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target to $300.00

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CSL. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.00.

NYSE:CSL opened at $210.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.56 and a 200-day moving average of $248.95. Carlisle Companies has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.06. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 36.27% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 20.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total transaction of $2,054,921.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,730,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 507.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

