Credit Suisse Group Lowers Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target to $300.00

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.45% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CSL. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.00.
Carlisle Companies Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSE:CSL opened at $210.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.56 and a 200-day moving average of $248.95. Carlisle Companies has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total transaction of $2,054,921.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,730,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Carlisle Companies
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 507.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.
About Carlisle Companies
Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carlisle Companies (CSL)
- Should Cheesecake Factory Stock Be On Your Menu?
- Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
- Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report
- Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.