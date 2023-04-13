Mizuho Increases Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $174.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.12% from the stock’s previous close.
VLO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.94.
Valero Energy Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of VLO opened at $133.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $96.71 and a 52-week high of $150.39.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valero Energy
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 2,470.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 60.6% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Valero Energy Company Profile
Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valero Energy (VLO)
- Should Cheesecake Factory Stock Be On Your Menu?
- Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
- Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report
- Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.