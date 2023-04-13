Mizuho Increases Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $174.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.12% from the stock’s previous close.

VLO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.94.

Shares of VLO opened at $133.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $96.71 and a 52-week high of $150.39.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 2,470.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 60.6% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

