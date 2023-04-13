Guggenheim Lowers Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $130.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.35.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $97.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.94 and its 200-day moving average is $98.17. The stock has a market cap of $178.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $133.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $346,666. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

