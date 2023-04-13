Truist Financial Increases Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $86.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $84.00 to $86.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.94.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:OXY opened at $64.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.91. The firm has a market cap of $58.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Insider Activity

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,145,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.17 per share, with a total value of $186,142,666.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,299,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,029,221,770.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 12,371,716 shares of company stock valued at $735,557,715 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.