Truist Financial Raises Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Price Target to $21.00

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 65.62% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CRGY. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Crescent Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Crescent Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.
Crescent Energy Trading Up 1.4 %
CRGY opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. Crescent Energy has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $19.65. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.66.
About Crescent Energy
Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.
