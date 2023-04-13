Truist Financial Raises Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Price Target to $21.00

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 65.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CRGY. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Crescent Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Crescent Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

CRGY opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. Crescent Energy has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $19.65. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.66.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRGY. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Crescent Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy in the first quarter valued at $282,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crescent Energy by 51.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy in the first quarter valued at $945,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Crescent Energy by 109.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 31,165 shares during the period. 10.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

