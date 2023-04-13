Mizuho Increases HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $298.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $279.00 to $298.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.41% from the company’s previous close.

HCA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.27.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:HCA opened at $272.38 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $256.48 and a 200 day moving average of $239.09.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 17.17 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total value of $2,007,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,537.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total transaction of $2,007,074.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,537.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total value of $1,241,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,204,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,472 shares of company stock valued at $21,950,034 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

