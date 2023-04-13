Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Given New $226.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $273.00 to $226.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.54% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.57.

NYSE:NSC opened at $206.32 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $196.33 and a 52 week high of $276.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.27. The firm has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

