Northland Capmk Comments on Applied Digital Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:APLD)

Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Applied Digital in a report released on Monday, April 10th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Applied Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Applied Digital’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 100.29%.

Applied Digital Stock Performance

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Applied Digital from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Applied Digital from $5.50 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.31.

Shares of APLD stock opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average of $2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Applied Digital has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $5.00.

Insider Activity

In other Applied Digital news, Director Chuck Hastings bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 464,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,055. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Wes Cummins acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,945,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,953,799.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chuck Hastings acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 464,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,055. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 260,000 shares of company stock worth $708,900 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Digital

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Applied Digital by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Applied Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Applied Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Applied Digital by 5,204.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Applied Digital by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares in the last quarter. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Digital Corp. operates as a technology company, which engages in the development and operation of data centers which provide computing power. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.