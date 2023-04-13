IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for IMAX in a research note issued on Monday, April 10th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for IMAX’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS.
IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). IMAX had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $98.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.97 million.
IMAX Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.05. IMAX has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $21.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.37.
Insider Activity at IMAX
In related news, insider Mark Welton sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,672.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other IMAX news, insider Mark Welton sold 20,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,672.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 7,697 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $141,009.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,821.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.22% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in IMAX by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 706,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,367,000 after purchasing an additional 27,207 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IMAX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in IMAX by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 19,226 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in IMAX by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in IMAX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,039,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.36% of the company’s stock.
About IMAX
IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following business segments: IMAX Technology Network, IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance, and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The IMAX Technology Network segment includes the IMAX DMR segment and contingent rent from the JRSA segment.
