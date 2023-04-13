SVB Leerink Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at SVB Leerink in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.00% from the company’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $21.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.50. Corcept Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.19 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.46.

Institutional Trading of Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.09). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 25.21%. The business had revenue of $103.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CORT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,187,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,037,000 after purchasing an additional 719,416 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,332,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,915,000 after acquiring an additional 458,414 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,288,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,037,000 after acquiring an additional 91,400 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,537,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,670,000 after acquiring an additional 796,580 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,499,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,217,000 after purchasing an additional 89,888 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

