Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Coverage Initiated at SVB Securities

Equities researchers at SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on CORT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $21.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.46. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.19 and a 52 week high of $30.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Trading of Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $103.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.93 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 25.21% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CORT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,187,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,037,000 after purchasing an additional 719,416 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,332,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,915,000 after acquiring an additional 458,414 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,288,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,037,000 after purchasing an additional 91,400 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 16.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,537,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,670,000 after buying an additional 796,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,499,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,217,000 after acquiring an additional 89,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.