HC Wainwright Comments on Applied Digital Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:APLD)

Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Applied Digital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 10th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Applied Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share.

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 100.29%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Applied Digital from $5.50 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Applied Digital from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.31.

APLD stock opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 4.85. Applied Digital has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $5.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the second quarter worth about $331,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Applied Digital during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Digital during the second quarter worth about $621,000. 48.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Chuck Hastings bought 10,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 464,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Wes Cummins purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,675,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,021,646.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chuck Hastings purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 464,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,055. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 260,000 shares of company stock valued at $708,900. 28.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Digital Corp. operates as a technology company, which engages in the development and operation of data centers which provide computing power. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

