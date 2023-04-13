Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nutrien Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Nutrien in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 10th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson forecasts that the company will post earnings of $11.82 per share for the year. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nutrien’s current full-year earnings is $12.82 per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from C$115.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a C$65.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$104.57.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NTR stock opened at C$97.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$103.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$105.45. Nutrien has a 52 week low of C$91.08 and a 52 week high of C$147.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.12.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.56 by C($0.82). Nutrien had a return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company had revenue of C$10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.22 billion.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

