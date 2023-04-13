Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target to C$47.00

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$45.50 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th.
Stelco Price Performance
Shares of STZHF opened at $36.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.15 and a 200-day moving average of $34.03. Stelco has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $44.50.
Stelco Company Profile
Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. Its products include Pig Iron Ingots, Stelco Hot Roll Products Overview, Coated Products, Cold Rolled Products, Hot Roll Automotive,Stelmax 50/60, Stelmax 80, Stelmax 90, Stelmax 100,Stelmax 780, Stelmax 980 DP, Stelmax 1180 MP, Stelmax 1300 M, and Stelmax 1500 M.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stelco (STZHF)
- Should Cheesecake Factory Stock Be On Your Menu?
- Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
- Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report
- Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.