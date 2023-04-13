Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target to C$47.00

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$45.50 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of STZHF opened at $36.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.15 and a 200-day moving average of $34.03. Stelco has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $44.50.

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. Its products include Pig Iron Ingots, Stelco Hot Roll Products Overview, Coated Products, Cold Rolled Products, Hot Roll Automotive,Stelmax 50/60, Stelmax 80, Stelmax 90, Stelmax 100,Stelmax 780, Stelmax 980 DP, Stelmax 1180 MP, Stelmax 1300 M, and Stelmax 1500 M.

