StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

AUMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Fundamental Research set a $0.77 price target on Golden Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $0.60 price objective on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

Golden Minerals Price Performance

Shares of AUMN opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. Golden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average is $0.26. The stock has a market cap of $42.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 275.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 108,858 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 264.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 111,616 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 98,236 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Golden Minerals by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 152,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Golden Minerals by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 113,100 shares in the last quarter. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Golden Minerals Co engages in the exploration of gold and silver resource properties. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which include Velardeña Properties and the Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico, the El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina, the Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada, and additional traditional silver-producing projects in Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.