StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
AUMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Fundamental Research set a $0.77 price target on Golden Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $0.60 price objective on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.
Shares of AUMN opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. Golden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average is $0.26. The stock has a market cap of $42.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.86.
Golden Minerals Co engages in the exploration of gold and silver resource properties. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which include Velardeña Properties and the Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico, the El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina, the Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada, and additional traditional silver-producing projects in Mexico.
