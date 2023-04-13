American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN AMS opened at $2.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $3.75.

Institutional Trading of American Shared Hospital Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the third quarter worth $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services in the 4th quarter valued at $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

