Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Research analysts at Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SHOP. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.90.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE SHOP opened at $45.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 2.04. Shopify has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $62.20.

Institutional Trading of Shopify

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. On average, analysts predict that Shopify will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 317.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 508.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.