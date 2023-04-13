Analyzing Local Bounti (LOCL) and The Competition

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Local Bounti to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Local Bounti has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Local Bounti’s peers have a beta of -23.93, indicating that their average share price is 2,493% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Local Bounti and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Local Bounti $19.47 million -$111.07 million -0.43 Local Bounti Competitors $1.56 billion $20.81 million -0.72

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Local Bounti’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Local Bounti. Local Bounti is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

65.3% of Local Bounti shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.7% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by institutional investors. 41.5% of Local Bounti shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Local Bounti and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Local Bounti -570.35% -95.94% -47.68% Local Bounti Competitors -339.13% -25.58% -15.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Local Bounti and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Local Bounti 0 1 4 0 2.80 Local Bounti Competitors 99 170 488 23 2.56

Local Bounti presently has a consensus price target of $2.85, indicating a potential upside of 419.79%. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 55.17%. Given Local Bounti’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Local Bounti is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Local Bounti beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Local Bounti

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

