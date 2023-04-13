BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial upgraded BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $33.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87. BellRing Brands has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $35.40.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.98 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 1,088.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 70.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

