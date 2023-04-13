Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Analysts at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SQSP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Squarespace from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Squarespace from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Squarespace from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.08.

NYSE SQSP opened at $32.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.89 and a 200-day moving average of $23.33. Squarespace has a 1-year low of $14.43 and a 1-year high of $33.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.31.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 28,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $768,042.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 745,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,126,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Squarespace news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 28,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $768,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 745,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,126,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 21,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $504,475.14. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,318.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 111,033 shares of company stock worth $2,916,352 in the last three months. Insiders own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Squarespace by 13.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Squarespace by 2,128.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Squarespace in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 40.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

