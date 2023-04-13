Kellogg (NYSE:K) PT Lowered to $71.00

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.85% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on K. TheStreet cut Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.44.
Kellogg Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE:K opened at $68.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.80. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $63.74 and a 12-month high of $77.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.
Insider Transactions at Kellogg
In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total value of $6,763,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,631,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,381,203.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kellogg news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 22,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $1,527,375.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,557.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total transaction of $6,763,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,631,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,381,203.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 628,437 shares of company stock valued at $41,982,511 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Kellogg
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in K. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Kellogg by 379.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.
About Kellogg
Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.
