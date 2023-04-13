Kellogg (NYSE:K) PT Lowered to $71.00

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on K. TheStreet cut Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.44.

Kellogg Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $68.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.80. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $63.74 and a 12-month high of $77.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total value of $6,763,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,631,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,381,203.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kellogg news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 22,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $1,527,375.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,557.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total transaction of $6,763,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,631,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,381,203.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 628,437 shares of company stock valued at $41,982,511 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kellogg

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in K. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Kellogg by 379.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg



Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

Featured Stories

