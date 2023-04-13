Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 105.20% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ESTE. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.
Earthstone Energy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ESTE opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.05. Earthstone Energy has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.07.
Insider Buying and Selling at Earthstone Energy
In other news, CEO Robert John Anderson bought 5,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $57,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 811,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,286,053.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.67% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Earthstone Energy
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Earthstone Energy Company Profile
Earthstone Energy, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.
