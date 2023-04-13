Morgan Stanley Increases General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target to $77.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.12.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $87.01 on Tuesday. General Mills has a twelve month low of $64.94 and a twelve month high of $88.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.58 and its 200 day moving average is $80.95. The company has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in General Mills by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 122,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 66,264 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.9% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.2% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in General Mills by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 591,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,519,000 after purchasing an additional 286,043 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

