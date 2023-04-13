New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.60% from the stock’s previous close.

NYCB has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. DA Davidson raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.54.

Shares of NYCB opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average is $8.96. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $11.02.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.71 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 9.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $45,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,639.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,639.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,302,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,902,000 after buying an additional 444,458 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,750,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,453,000 after buying an additional 13,681,486 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,944,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,003,000 after acquiring an additional 845,651 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,241,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988,396 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell & Co. lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 6,891,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,271,000 after acquiring an additional 377,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

