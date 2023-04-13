Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.50 price target on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Pi Financial upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.79.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Endeavour Silver Price Performance

NYSE:EXK opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $813.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.36. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $5.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Rating ) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $81.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.22 million. Research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 49.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include the Terronera property in Jalisco, the El Compas property, the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and the Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.