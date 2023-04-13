Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $210.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.68% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $201.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Acuity Brands from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Acuity Brands from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.88.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands Trading Up 0.3 %

AYI opened at $159.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $142.71 and a one year high of $202.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.05.

Insider Activity at Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $943.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.99 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 9.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy purchased 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.05 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,111 shares in the company, valued at $333,643.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $564,568,000 after acquiring an additional 25,598 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,395,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.