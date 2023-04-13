Hershey (NYSE:HSY) PT Raised to $256.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $246.00 to $256.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HSY. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Hershey from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.40.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Trading Down 0.2 %

HSY opened at $258.61 on Tuesday. Hershey has a one year low of $201.42 and a one year high of $261.17. The company has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hershey will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.20, for a total transaction of $48,729.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,745.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.20, for a total value of $38,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,114,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.20, for a total value of $48,729.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,543 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,243 shares of company stock valued at $12,166,177 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.