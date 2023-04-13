Regional Management (NYSE:RM) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 6.95% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RM. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Regional Management from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Regional Management from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regional Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.
Regional Management Price Performance
Shares of Regional Management stock opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 47.38, a quick ratio of 47.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.48. Regional Management has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $49.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.89.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regional Management
About Regional Management
Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Regional Management (RM)
- Should Cheesecake Factory Stock Be On Your Menu?
- Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
- Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report
- Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.