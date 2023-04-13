Regional Management (NYSE:RM) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 6.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RM. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Regional Management from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Regional Management from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regional Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

Shares of Regional Management stock opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 47.38, a quick ratio of 47.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.48. Regional Management has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $49.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.89.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 1,923.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Regional Management by 120.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Regional Management by 76.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Regional Management by 85.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Regional Management by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

