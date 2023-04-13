Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Receives $101.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.25.

A number of research firms have commented on IBP. StockNews.com cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

NYSE IBP opened at $111.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.69. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $69.44 and a 1 year high of $121.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.05.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Installed Building Products

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.01%.

In other Installed Building Products news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $53,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,674.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Installed Building Products news, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 21,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $2,614,379.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,835,524.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $53,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,674.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,826 shares of company stock valued at $13,806,231. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Installed Building Products

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 112.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

